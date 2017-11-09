Kevin Spacey Will Be Edited Out Of Ridley Scott’s “All The Money In The World” & Replace By Christopher Plummer

By Rebekah Black
Let’s face it, Kevin Spacey’s career is over. In light of numerous sexual harassment allegations, his whole world is crumbling. Less than a week after Netflix cancels House of Cards, word is that Ridley Scott is completely scrubbing him from his new movie.

All The Money In The World is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22nd, 2017. That’s next month! Every single scene that features Kevin Spacey will be dropped from the film. Not only that, but Spacey will be replaced with Christopher Plummer.

Since Scott is sticking with the original release date, reshoots with Plummer, Michelle Williams, and Mark Wahlberg are expected to start immediately.

