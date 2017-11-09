Since O.J. Simpson’s release from prison, he has been living in the Las Vegas area and visiting bars at the Cosmopolitan Hotel.

TMZ learned from the hotel that Simpson visited again around midnight last night, and dropped by the Clique bar. O.J. was allegedly drunk and became disruptive. TMZ sources say he was angry at hotel staff and glasses broke at the bar.

Security soon arrived and despite Simpson’s politeness, he was removed… and BANNED from the Cosmopolitan Hotel.