Study Shows We Mimic The People Around Us

Like mom always said… choose your friends wisely.

According to a neuroscientist, your happiness has a lot to do with the people you surround yourself with. In fact, our brainwaves actually start to sync with those around us, causing us to mimic their behavior.

Professor Moran Cerf of Northwestern University says, “… Just being next to certain people actually aligns your brain with them. This means the people you hang out with actually have an impact on your engagement with reality beyond what you can explain. And one of the effects is you become alike.”

Helps explain why those convicted of crimes are required to relocate elsewhere after prison.

And why Google is such a happy place to work.

