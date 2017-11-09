When Smartphones Interrupt The News

Our smartphones are great tools to keep us in touch with our friends and families. But there’s a time and place for them.

When you’re live on camera, probably not the time nor the place. You’re in the middle of a particularly tough interview, and a cellphone goes off, that can just derail any momentum. It can happen to anyone, even Dan Rather as it does in this collection of TV newscasts that are interrupted by the smartphone going off.

You can see the horror in their eyes, reaching and scrambling to turn it off while trying to maintain some dignity and continue talking.