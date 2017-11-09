Would You Drink Glittery Coffee?

The unicorn frappuccino is so last month. The latest coffee trend…glitter coffee!
Coffee by Dibella has created the glitter cappuccino! They call it the Gold and Diamond Cappuccino, which cost you about $3 a cup, a small price to pay for such beauty. Coffee By Di Bella’s director, Rahul Leekha says,
“As a brand we’re constantly innovating and making sure we give our customers something new and exciting.”
Honestly, it’s the most beautiful coffee we’ve ever seen!
Apparently, the glitter will stain your lips, but we see that as a bonus!
