98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Nov. 10-12

If you’re ready to honor U.S. veterans, watch movies, experience Star’s and Mav’s basketball, and get into the Holiday Season spirit, here’s some #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- Veterans Day Celebrations – Dallas Veterans Day Parade, North Richland Hills Veterans Day Celebration, Irving Veterans Day, Farmers Branch Veterans Day,
- Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders
Friday – Sunday
- Waxahachie World War II Weekend & Reenactment
- 2017 Lonestar Film Festival at Sundance Square – their website notes, “Celebrating 11 Years of the Lone Star Film Festival. Named one of MovieMaker Magazine’s “Top 50 Film Festivals Worth The Entry Fee” in 2015, for the 3rd consecutive year.”
Saturday
- Veterans Day Celebrations – Grapevine Veterans Day Parade, Frisco Community Parade, Grand Prairie Veterans Day, Arlington Heroes Parade, Mesquite’s Veterans Memorial “Picnic In The Park”, McKinney Veterans Memorial, Ft. Worth Veterans Day Parade at Sundance Square
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – 7:30pm – American Airlines Center
Now – Nov. 22
NOW – Jan. 1
- ICE! ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas at Gaylord Texan – per their website, “ICE! is a walk through holiday attraction kept at a chilly 9 degrees featuring two million pounds of hand‐carved ice sculptures and five ice slides. See Ma in her kerchief, Pa in his cap and more as the classic holiday poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas comes to life.”
NOW – Jan. 7
- The 12 Days Of Christmas at Dallas Arboretum – their website notes, “12 elaborate gazebos filled with costumed characters, animals and winter scenes from the beloved Christmas carol (daytime free with general admission).”
Have fun and thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV while doing so!