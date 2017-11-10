98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Nov. 10-12

By Blake Powers
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 11: Members of the "Old Guard" present the colors along the top of the Wall during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial November 11, 2014 in Washington, DC. Originally established as Armistice Day in 1919, the holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 by President Dwight Eisenhower, and honors those who have served in the U.S. military. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

If you’re ready to honor U.S. veterans, watch movies, experience Star’s and Mav’s basketball, and get into the Holiday Season spirit, here’s some #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Friday –  Sunday

Saturday

Now – Nov. 22

NOW – Jan. 1

  • ICE! ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas at Gaylord Texan – per their website, “ICE! is a walk through holiday attraction kept at a chilly 9 degrees featuring two million pounds of hand‐carved ice sculptures and five ice slides. See Ma in her kerchief, Pa in his cap and more as the classic holiday poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas comes to life.”

NOW – Jan. 7

  • The 12 Days Of Christmas at Dallas Arboretum – their website notes, “12 elaborate gazebos filled with costumed characters, animals and winter scenes from the beloved Christmas carol (daytime free with general admission).”

Have fun and thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV while doing so!

