Dad’s Cat-Like Reflexes Prevents Baby From Falling

It’s impossible to baby proof the world. That’s why kids have to rely on mom and dad’s insanely quick reflexes.

Something as simple as posing for a picture can be difficult, especially with a baby. While visiting Yosemite, trying to get the perfect daddy / daughter pic, one wrong step almost sends a toddler over the edge of a bridge.

Cue the superhero music, along with dad’s calm and cat-like reflexes. Dad manages to snag his daughter by the arm just in the nick of time. Instead of a beautiful picture, they ended up with a epic dad save!