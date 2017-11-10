Inside of Dogs Ear Look Like Donald Trump

By Blake Powers
US President Donald Trump (Photo: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images)

Jade Robinson of the U.K. learned her 2-year-old beagle name “Chief” has a cyst inside her year that looks remarkably like President Donald Trump, as reported by the BCC.

The photo is quickly going viral, which is good, because “Chief” must have the cyst removed, and Jade could use some help with medical expenses.

A crowdfunding effort is underway, and fortunately, more than enough to take good care of “Chief.”

Some donors have left comments, including:

  • “Could you even imagine how annoying it would be to have that fool in your ear?”
  • “I would donate far more for a vet to deal with the real Donald Trump!”

High-larry-us!

 

 

 

Listen Live