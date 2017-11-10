Magnum PI’s John Hillerman Dies At Age 84

Contrary to popular belief, Higgins was not British. In fact, he was from Texas.

Sad news this morning, as we learn the passing of Hollywood actor John Hillerman. According to his publicist, Hillerman died of natural causes on Thursday evening. He passed away peacefully in his Houston home.

Hillerman was probably most well known for his role as Higgins on Magnum PI, in which he won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his role. He also had several bit roles in The Last Picture Show, Blazing Saddles, and Chinatown.

May he rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.