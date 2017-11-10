Harry Styles, John Legend, Keith Urban Top MusiCares Fleetwood Tribute

By Scott T. Sterling

A cavalcade of stars including Harry Styles, John Legend, Keith Urban, Lorde, HAIM and OneRepublic are set the headline a MusiCares Person of the Year tribute to Fleetwood Mac.

The tribute show is set during GRAMMY week (Jan. 26) at New York’s iconic Radio City Music Hall.

Fleetwood Mac will achieve the distinction of being the first band recognized as the MusiCares Person of the Year. The band will be celebrated for their extraordinary creative accomplishments and significant charitable work. Proceeds from the annual Person of the Year tribute—now in its 28th year—provide essential support for MusiCares, which ensures music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical, and personal need.

The MusiCares Person of the Year tribute is one of the most prestigious events held during GRAMMY Week and was last held in New York City in 2003. The celebration culminates with the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.