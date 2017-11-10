Plano Named One Of The Best Cities In The Country For Veterans To Live!

As we take a minute to sit back and reflect on all the service men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting our country, we take a special look at Plano, which was just named one the best cities in the United States for Veterans to live.

Wallet Hub looked at several key factors in this determination, focusing mainly on livability, affordability, and veteran-friendly attitude, examine the 100 largest cities in the country. Specifically, Wallet Hub looked at each city’s “share of military-skills-related jobs, housing affordability, availability of veterans’ health facilities,” and each were divided into four broad categories: jobs, economy, quality of life, and health.

Plano comes in fifth overall in the ranking, scoring high in quality of life (7th), and jobs (8th).

Via Culture Map