REVIEWS: “Murder On The Orient Express” & “Mayhem” (starring The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun)

Murder On The Orient Express – Rated PG-13

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again. Kenneth Branagh directs and leads an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad.

Critics: a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com reports, “Stylish production and an all-star ensemble keep this Murder on the Orient Express from running off the rails, even if it never quite builds up to its classic predecessor’s illustrious head of steam. 64% LIKE”

Blake: must trusted sources say Murder On The Orient Express is an example of classic movie making that is entertaining enough, however… really didn’t need to be made. How many versions of Murder On The Orient Express do you need? This one simply put will introduce or re-introduce it via fans of it’s stars Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad.

Mayhem – Rated R

Limited Release (now at AMC Classic Hickory Creek 16)

Derek Cho (Steven Yeun – The Walking Dead) is having a really bad day.

After being unjustly fired from his job, he discovers that the law firm’s building is under quarantine for a mysterious and dangerous virus. Chaos erupts throughout the office as the victims of the disease begin acting out their wildest impulses. Joining forces with a former client (Samara Weaving) who has a grudge of her own, Derek savagely fights tooth and nail to get to the executives on the top floor and settle the score once and for all.

Critics: “Mayhem delivers stylish violence by the bloody bucketful — and grounds all the titular chaos in sharp humor and surprisingly effective real-world economic angst. 82% LIKE“, per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: Mayhem is currently in limited release, and my inside sources say… not for long! Mayhem combins on-the-job stress, a violence inducing virus, humor, and The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun into dark and unorthodox social satire, that will probably be released to most theaters, soon! Somewhat familiar territory for Steven Yeun, who’s proving he’s far more than just “Glenn” in The Walking Dead.

