Academy Award winning actor Richard Dreyfuss accused of exposing himself in the 80s

Richard Dreyfuss has been accused by an L.A. writer of exposing himself back in the 1980’s.

According to the Huffington Post, Television writer Jessica Teich told a magazine that while working together on a TV show, Dreyfuss had once pulled her towards him while his penis was hanging out of his pants.

“I remember my face being brought close to his penis,” Teich said. “I can’t remember how my face got close to his penis, but I do remember that the idea was that I was going to give him [oral sex]. I didn’t, and I left.”

Dreyfuss has since denied the accusation. In a statement to Vulture Dreyfuss admitted he was once a very aggressive flirt and even an “a******.” He also said he was not an “assaulter.”

“I emphatically deny ever ‘exposing’ myself to Jessica Teich, whom I have considered a friend for 30 years. I did flirt with her, and I remember trying to kiss Jessica as part of what I thought was a consensual seduction ritual that went on and on for many years. I am horrified and bewildered to discover that it wasn’t consensual. I didn’t get it. It makes me reassess every relationship I have ever thought was playful and mutual.”

The TV writer says she decided to come forward after Dreyfuss tweeted he was “incredibly proud” of his son Harry Dreyfuss for coming forward about Kevin Spacey “groping him.”

“It just seemed so hypocritical,” Teich said.

