Carrie Underwood Broke Her Wrist After A Fall Down The Stairs

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood is home and recovering nicely after taking a fall down the steps of her Nashville home on Friday night.

According to her PR person…

“While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.”

Thankfully, her hubby Mike Fisher, was able to get back to Nashville as she was being released from the hospital. Of course Carrie is thankful to have him as well as all of her concerned fans. Carrie took to Twitter last night to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

Unfortunately, Carrie did have to cancel her performance at the Country Rising concert which benefited the victims of the Las Vegas shooting and those affected by hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

