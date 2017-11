After the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ Thursday denial if Dallas Cowboy Zeke Elliott’s request for an injunction, Zeke will have to sit-out at least 4 games of his 6-game suspension before his next hearing Dec. 1, according to BleacherReport.

Now, Elliott is reportedly “leaving the county for an undisclosed location to clear his head and train”, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

As #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott heads to parts unknown, Alfred Morris will start. But the team really likes Rod Smith as a wildcard. pic.twitter.com/ILJUmP45qB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2017

