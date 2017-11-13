Here’s How Many Americans Plan To Christmas Shop This Year

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: 2017 Christmas Shopping, Christmas 2017, Holiday Season Shopping
Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

If you Christmas shop while resting on porcelain, you’re not the only one!

Moneyish reports the 2017 PayPal Money Habits survey reveals almost 50% of us will Christmas shop this year… while on a toilet!

In addition, 80% of Americans plan to shop from their mobile devices, 49% will shop from bed, and 42% will shop while on the job.

On the job? Further proof of how little we professionally accomplish during the holiday season… lol!

How do you plan to do your Christmas or Holiday Season shopping this year?

