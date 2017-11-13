Nicknames: Some Are Cool – Some SUCK!

Nicknames can be fun and filled with good memories. Or, a pain-in-the-@$$! LOL!
Even pro athletes can be labeled with bad nicknames.
According to Cheat Sheet, here are some fine examples those that suck!
- NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez – “The Sanchize”
- Tampa Bay Buccaneer Anthony McFarland – “Booger”
- NFL Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick – “Fitzmagic”
- Atlanta Falcon Matt Ryan – “Matty Ice”
- Boston Celtic Glen Davis – “Big Baby”
- Pittsburgh Penguin Sidney Crosby – “Sid the Kid”
- Major League Pitcher Randy Johnson – “The Big Unit”
Do you have a nickname you’d prefer not having?