Nicknames: Some Are Cool – Some SUCK!

By Blake Powers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Defensive tackle Anthony McFarland #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Photo: Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

Nicknames can be fun and filled with good memories. Or, a pain-in-the-@$$! LOL!

Even pro athletes can be labeled with bad nicknames.

According to Cheat Sheet, here are some fine examples those that suck!

  • NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez – “The Sanchize”
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneer Anthony McFarland – “Booger”
  • NFL Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick – “Fitzmagic”
  • Atlanta Falcon Matt Ryan – “Matty Ice”
  • Boston Celtic Glen Davis – “Big Baby”
  • Pittsburgh Penguin Sidney Crosby – “Sid the Kid”
  • Major League Pitcher Randy Johnson – “The Big Unit”

Do you have a nickname you’d prefer not having?

