President Trump Asks China’s President To Help Return Alleged UCLA Basketball Player Thieves To U.S.

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: China President Xi Jinping, Cody Riley, Jalen Hill, LiAngelo Ball, Louis Vuitton, President Donald Trump, ucla
CHINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo Ball and LaVar Ball attend Melo Ball's 16th Birthday on September 2, 2017 in Chino, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions )

Alibaba founder Jack Ma (one of the wealthiest and most powerful men in China) and others have been working towards securing the release of UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill. The three were arrested for alleged shoplifting of Louis Vuitton sunglasses during a team trip to China, according to ESPN.

Now, TMZ reports President Trump has reached out to China’s President Xi Jinping, requested assistance in the matter. President Xi has promised to investigate and says the players would be treated fairly, according to The Washington Post.

Washington Post sources say charges against Ball, Riley and Hill have reduced.

Otherwise, China laws, are strict. Ball, Riley and Hill could face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

