A big UNT party at an off-campus apartment nearly ended tragically Saturday night when the floor collapsed.

North Texas celebrated homecoming over the weekend, so there were parties all over Denton. In this case, everyone was on the dance floor, or living room, or whatever room everyone was in – when everyone on the 3rd floor suddenly found themselves on the 2nd floor.

Unbelievably, no one had to go to the hospital – but someone isn’t getting their deposit back.