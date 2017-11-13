Wine Bottle Christmas Trees!?

By Blake Powers
Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

If you love wine, chances are you have plenty of bottles, which could come in handy this Holiday Season!

Delish reports Wine Bottle Christmas trees are flourishing on Instagram.

Seems bottle color is more important than vintage, so any old ripple may do:).

#hotelone #skybar #winebottlechristmastree

A post shared by @medoralady on

 

Imagine your tree growing in size and color, right up to Christmas!?

#winebottlechristmastree 🍷🍴

A post shared by Roseanna Goode (@roseygoode) on

For some, this is a great excuse to have a Christmas tree building party, which should include a sofa to crash on.

Happy Holidays!

 

