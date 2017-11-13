If you love wine, chances are you have plenty of bottles, which could come in handy this Holiday Season!
Delish reports Wine Bottle Christmas trees are flourishing on Instagram.
Seems bottle color is more important than vintage, so any old ripple may do:).
Imagine your tree growing in size and color, right up to Christmas!?
For some, this is a great excuse to have a Christmas tree building party, which should include a sofa to crash on.
Happy Holidays!