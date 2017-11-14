Bill Murray Went To A Bluegrass Concert, Bought The Remaining Tickets, Then Handed Them Out To People Waiting In Line

Good guy Bill Murray!

Once again, Bill Murray proves why he’s the greatest guy on Earth! According to Reddit user nickgray iscool, Murray showed up to a bluegrass concert, bought all the remaining tickets, then handed them out to the fans waiting in line to buy tickets.

Now, we don’t have any hard evidence other than this picture, however, Uproxx did a little digging on the issue. For starters, Bill Murray is somewhat known for doing this kind of thing. And it looks like he was there to see one of his favorite bands, The SteelDrivers at Charleston Music Hall.

Awesome!