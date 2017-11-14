Bill Murray Went To A Bluegrass Concert, Bought The Remaining Tickets, Then Handed Them Out To People Waiting In Line

Filed Under: Bill Murray, Bought, Concert, Giveaway, the steeldrivers, tickets
(Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

Good guy Bill Murray!

Once again, Bill Murray proves why he’s the greatest guy on Earth! According to Reddit user nickgray iscool, Murray showed up to a bluegrass concert, bought all the remaining tickets, then handed them out to the fans waiting in line to buy tickets.

Last week, Bill Murray went to a Bluegrass concert in Charleston SC, bought every remaining ticket, and handed them out to the people waiting in line. from pics

Now, we don’t have any hard evidence other than this picture, however, Uproxx did a little digging on the issue. For starters, Bill Murray is somewhat known for doing this kind of thing. And it looks like he was there to see one of his favorite bands, The SteelDrivers at Charleston Music Hall.

Awesome!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live