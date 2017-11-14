Binge-Watching TV May Increase The Chance of Fatal Blood Clots

Good Housekeeping reports not moving your legs for a long time can slow blood flow, to the point of clotting.

New research reveals sitting while watching TV for long periods of time may increase the chance of fatal blood clots… by 70%!

Over 15,000 middle-aged people took part in the Atheroscleroisis Risk Communities Study which revealed this important info.

Professor Mary Cushman of Vermont University says, “Think about how you can make the best use of your time to live a fuller and healthier life. You could put a treadmill or stationary bike in front of your TV and move while watching. Or you can delay watching TV by 30 minutes while you take a walk.”

Hey, I’ve walked a treadmill while watching TV. Nothing like multi-tasking:).

Learn more HERE.