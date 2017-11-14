Completely Unplanned, Taylor Swift Performs New Song On Fallon With Lyrics That Referenced A Story He Told About His Mother

Monday night was Jimmy Fallon’s first night back after the passing of his mother Gloria. Of course it was an emotional show and not just for Fallon. His mom wasn’t just a fan of the show. She was a fan of the staff too.

According to writer and producer Mike DiCenzo, she was the BEST.

It was a really tough day for our whole staff. A lot of us knew his mom Gloria, and she was the best. The best. She loved the show, she loved all of us, and most of all, she loved Jimmy. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

Of course the crew wanted to do something special for Jimmy on his first day back. That special something was a performance by Taylor Swift. The pop star wasn’t originally scheduled to do the show, but immediately said “Yes” when asked to perform.

Taylor performed her latest hit, New Year’s Day. Now a little background, and WARNING you will cry. Just before Taylor took the stage, Jimmy told a beautiful story about how his mom used to squeeze his hand three times, then say “I love you.” While he was in the hospital with his mom just before she passed away, he squeezed her hand three times and said “I love you.”

Then cut to Taylor Swift’s new song, New Year’s Day, which specifically has the lyric about squeezing hands three times. The entire crew lost it. No one knew Jimmy was going to tell that story. No one knew Taylor’s lyric had those words.

She sang "New Year's Day." No one had heard it. Suddenly she sings the line, "Squeeze my hand 3 times in the back of the taxi." I nearly gasped. Tears. I think everyone in the audience started sobbing. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

I could see Jimmy silhouetted at his desk dabbing his eyes with a tissue. We all lost it. It was a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance. "Hold on to your memories, they will hold on to you," Taylor sang. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

Wow. What a moment. After the song was over Fallon and Swift shared a long and tearful hug.

That hug between Jimmy and Taylor after the song was 100% real emotion. Whatever you think of Taylor, she did something beautiful for Jimmy and our show today, and we're forever grateful. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

