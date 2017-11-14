Jimmy Fallon Returns For Emotional Show After Death of His Mother

The Tonight Show has been in reruns the past week as its host mourns the passing of Gloria Fallon, his mom and “biggest fan.”

Jimmy returned last night.

“When we were little, my mom would walk us to the store, me and my sister, and we would hold hands, you know, and she would squeeze my hand three times to say, ‘I love you,’ and I would squeeze back, ‘I love you too.’”

When Fallon started hosting The Tonight Show in 2014, his biggest fan was in attendance along with his dad to support their son.

Our hearts go out to the Fallon family.