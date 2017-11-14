Want To Eat Breakfast With President Trump?

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

That’ll be $3 per raffle ticket.

Yes, that’s right, the President of the United States wants to have breakfast, talk about the issues, and make “America Great Again” for a mere $3 donation to his re-election campaign fund.

On Monday, Trump and Pence’s re-election committee sent out a message offering a chance to win breakfast with the President. Apparently, the President wants to have a real conversation with a real person to see what they have to say about America.For a mere $3, you could win a delicious breakfast in New York with 45 himself.

For just a $3 donation you can win a Breakfast with President Trump! from The_Donald

You have until November 27th to sign up.

