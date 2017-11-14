WOW! See “Batman” Star Christian Bale’s Body Change To Play Former VP Dick Cheney

By Blake Powers
Christian Bale attends the premiere of 'The Promise' at the Chinese theatre in Hollywood, on April 12, 2017 (Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images)

Christian Bale is known for his chameleon-like ability to prepare for movie roles, including losing more than 62 lbs. for The Machinist and a beer-belly for American Hustle.

Next up, Christian’s December release Hostiles, puts him together again with The Big Short director Adam Mckay and actor Steve Carell, who plays Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.

Now, Bale has again transformed himself. This time, he’ll portray former Vice President Dick Cheney in the biopic, Backseat.

Independent reports while at a Beverly Hills press conference for Hostiles, Christian surprised all in attendance, with an almost shaved head and significant weight gain. When asked about his pounds, he replied, “I’ve just been eating a lot of pies.”

Click HERE to see the astonishing physical change Christian has made for the movie, Backseat.

