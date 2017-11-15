KLUV World Tour: Cruise Cuba On The 5 Star Azamara Quest

By Jody Dean
(Photo by ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP/Getty Images)

How does a cruise around Cuba sound? We’re talking about the cruise of all cruises, aboard the 5 star Azamara Quest! If you’re looking for a bucket list trip, this is it.

Join us March 28th through April 7th, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

(Per Person based on Double Occupancy)

  • $2999 – Inside Stateroom
  • $3499 – Oceanview Stateroom
  • $3899 – Verandah Stateroom
  • Cat N2 Continent Suite (on request)
  • Club Ocean Suite (on request)
  • Club World Owner’s Suite (on request)
  • Club World Spa Suite (on request)

The price includes…

  • Roundtrip air
  • Roundtrip transfers
  • 10 Night Cruise aboard the Azamara Quest
  • Meals (excluding specialty dining)
  • Most onboard entertainment
  • AzAmazing Evenings event
  • Select standard spirits, international beers and wines
  • Gratuities
  • Bottled Water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas
  • Self-service laundry
  • Shuttle service to and from port communities, where available
  • Concierge services for personal guidance and reservations
  • Baggage handling and taxes

The price does not include…

  • Premium spirits
  • Specialty dining surcharge
  • Excursions
  • Items of a personal nature
More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live