Most Americans Need A Pay Raise For Christmas

A new survey from Bankrate.com shows 52% of Americans didn’t receive a pay raise over the past year.

Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride says, “While the economy continues to improve, it’s disappointing that Americans’ wages have not.”

Persons aged 53+ show 63% neither received a wage increase or job promotion this year.

When it comes to younger demographics, 47% didn’t receive a pay raise.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s most recent job reports indicate salaries rose just 2.4% over the last 12 months.

Here’s to a raise for those deserving one. Cheers!