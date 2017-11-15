Most Americans Need A Pay Raise For Christmas

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: 2017 Pay Raises, American Salaries, Bankrate.com, Pay Raises, U.S. Department Of Labor
Trying to stay financially afloat (Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

A new survey from Bankrate.com shows 52% of Americans didn’t receive a pay raise over the past year.

Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride says, “While the economy continues to improve, it’s disappointing that Americans’ wages have not.”

Persons aged 53+ show 63% neither received a wage increase or job promotion this year.

When it comes to younger demographics, 47% didn’t receive a pay raise.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s most recent job reports indicate salaries rose just 2.4% over the last 12 months.

More details HERE.

Here’s to a raise for those deserving one. Cheers!

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live