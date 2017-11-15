Young NY Subway Singers Go Viral After An Impromptu Performance

Riding a New York City shuttle train on a daily basis can be pretty monotonous, but it was anything but for these Bronx commuters.
A couple of young buskers started singing, performing a mashup of songs that’s now gone totally viral. The original Instagram post featuring the serenade has gone viral in just a couple of days, and at this point the two young singers haven’t been identified.
It’s a pretty sure bet that we’ll hear from them again, and who knows? We may be seeing a couple of stars being born.