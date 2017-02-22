In My Life Giveaway

Register below for a pair of tickets to “In My Life – A Musical Theater Tribute to the Beatles.”

The music of the Beatles — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — continues to stand the test of time. “In My Life – A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles” will give you a fresh perspective on the band’s history. It’s more than a tribute concert; the show has a narrative element that depicts everything from the famed “Ed Sullivan Show” appearance to the final performance atop the Apple Corps offices.

You’ll see the Fab Four through the eyes of their late manager, Brian Epstein, who serves as narrator to renowned Beatles tribute band Abbey Road as they perform 33 of the group’s classic hits. Abbey Road’s “Beatles vs. Stones” played to a capacity audience last year at the Arlington Music Hall.

“In My Life” performs on March 18 at 7:30 pm at the Arlington Music Hall. The show is appropriate for all ages.

