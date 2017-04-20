KLUV Chad Calek Giveaway

Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to experience the Chad Calek “SIR NOFACE LIVES” Tour!

Hosted by Calek and SIR NOFACE Producer Justin Holstein, the “SIR NOFACE LIVES” Tour offers attendees the chance to be among the first to see Calek’s SIR NOFACE documentary which chronicles the Australian Government-sanctioned paranormal investigation of Cockatoo Island.

Chad Calek’s “SIR NOFACE LIVES” TOUR is coming to the House of Blues August 6th for one night only!

Tickets at Livenation.com or click here!

