The submissions are in! We’ve narrowed it down two these 3 finalists and now it’s up to you, The KLUV Listener, to decide which is best!



The winning choir (20 members + Choir Director) will get to perform the song on stage with Foreigner, and Foreigner will donate $500 to the choir.



Click the links to see the videos and rate the submissions below! You can vote once every 24 hours so make sure to come back and vote tomorrow!



Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy:

Watch the video submission HERE, and then rate the submission in the poll below. 1 being the worst rating and 5 being the best.





Arlington Heights High School Treble Choir:

Watch the video submission HERE, and then rate the submission in the poll below. 1 being the worst rating and 5 being the best.





Poteet High School:



Watch the video submission HERE, and then rate the submission in the poll below. 1 being the worst rating and 5 being the best.



