KLUV’s Foreigner High School Choir Contest

We’d K-LUV to have your son’s or daughter’s High School Choir on stage, singing with Foreigner during their February 3rd concert at Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie.

If you want to participate have your Choir Directors or Lead Choir Administrators submit link by following the steps below:

Gather the choir,

Video tape them singing “i want to know what love is.” song and

Send us the video link

We’re accepting submissions now, and the voting will begin Wednesday 01/25!

The winning choir (20 members + Choir Director) will get to perform the song on stage with Foreigner, and Foreigner will donate $500 to the choir.

Submit your video link now for the opportunity to be “KLUV’s Official Foreigner High School Choir”

**Contest open to any public or private school that is located in the following counties in Texas: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Hood, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, or Wise

