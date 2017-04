Remembering Prince One Year Later FRANCE-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-PRINCE This black and white photo taken on June 15, 1987 shows musician Prince performing on stage during his concert at the Bercy venue in Paris. Pop icon Prince -- whose pioneering brand of danceable funk made him one of music's most influential figures -- died on April 21, 2016 at his compound in Minnesota. He was 57. The announcement came just a week after the Grammy and Oscar winner was taken to hospital with a bad bout of influenza, although he made light of his health problems after the scare. / AFP / Bertrand GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)