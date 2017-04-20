RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles Giveaway

Register below for your shot at tickets to see Rain- A Tribute To the Beatles.

For the first time ever, Rain will bring the historic Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album to life in its entirety for this psychedelic multimedia spectacular! This mind blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the Beatles.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the classic Beatles album with Rain at Irving Music Factory April 6th, 2018.

