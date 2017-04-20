Salute to America’s Veterans Luncheon Giveaway

Register below to win a pair of tickets to the 13th Annual Salute to America’s Veterans Event happening at the Frontiers of Flight Museum Wednesday, November 8th.

Benefiting the USO DFW and the Veterans Coalition of North Central Texas, this outstanding program honors the contributions of veterans across the generations for maintaining our freedom and liberty, and raises much needed financial assistance for these two organizations that transform the lives of our active military, our veterans and their families.

For more details and to buy your tickets today visit http://www.dallasrotary.org/sav