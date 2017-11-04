UPDATE: “Longmire” and “La Bamba” Star Lou Diamond Phillips Arrested In Texas Yesterday

By Blake Powers
SINTON, TX - NOVEMBER 03: Lou Diamond Phillips is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on charges of DWI, November 3, 2017 in Sinton, Texas (Photo: San Patricio County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

Early Friday morning, Lou Diamond Phillips (Longmire, La Bamba), was driving in Portland TX and pulled up to a police officer, asking directions, according to TMZ.

The officer quickly realized Lou had had a few too many!

Phillips was ordered to take a field sobriety test… which he failed.

Lou blew a .20… 2.5 times the legal Texas limit, and was arrested around 1:30am.

USA Today reports Phillips, who was released around 11am yesterday on $2,500 bail, is a graduate of Flour Bluff High School. Lou was the scheduled guest speaker today for the “Voices of South Texas – Old Bayview Cemetery Comes Alive” kick-off at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department director Jay Ellington said, “There are no changes to our program currently”–“We are in contact with his agents and we will be having conversations with them later.”

Story developing…

